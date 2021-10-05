Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of October 5, 2021, confirming the discovery of 228 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 485 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 12 deaths were reported.

At least 3 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 225 classed as local infections.

This brings the total number of cases to around 113,703 with 105,350 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 12 to 2,418.