Phnom Penh: A Visto car caught on fire when the owner was driving to a Pchum festival



This incident happened at 12:20 noon on October 4, 2021 on Victory Blvd, east of Victory Monument, more than 100 meters in Prek Taroth Village, Sangkat Prek Ta Sek, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

The Visto, with license plate Phnom Penh 2J-4917, was driven by a man accompanied by his wife.

According to the information from the owner of the car, before the incident, he was driving along Victory Boulevard from west to east to celebrate Pchum at Rokar Kong, Muk Kampoul District, Kandal Province. The fire, which initially started from the right hand side, destroyed the car, three cell phones, clothes, shoes, some documents and other items.

The authorities sent three firefighting vehicles to tackle the blaze. POST NEWS