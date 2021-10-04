Phnom Penh: People’s Defense Forces cracked down and arrested two suspected thieves immediately after they committed a street robbery on the morning of October 4, according to the Daun Penh district administration.



Daun Penh District Administration said that in the early morning of Monday, October 4, 2021, two thieves were arrested by the People’s Defense Force and handed over to the Central Market 2 police for legal action. The pair were chased from Kandal Market to Wat Phnom on a motorcycle, which crashed outside Wat Phnom.



Authorities are building a case to process the suspects to send to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. MCPN