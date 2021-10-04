Svay Rieng Province: Police in Svay Rieng City arrested a suspect who works as a Deputy Chief of Sangkat Toek Laak 2, Khan Toul Kork, over a shooting and illegal use of weapons due to drunken verbal conflict.



This incident happened at 9:08 pm on October 3, 2021, in Samaki village, Svay Toeur commune, Svay Rieng city.



According to the police, the suspect was named Srey Tith Kakkada, 32 years old, Deputy Chief of Police, Sangkat Toek Laak 2, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.



The source added that according to the report, at the house of Long Chanto, male, 27 years old, Khmer, a factory worker, living in the above village, there was a case of free shooting and illegal use of weapons, caused by a suspect named Srey Tith Kakada, who took a GLOCK pistol and fired two shots.

Immediately after receiving this information, the specialized force of Svay Rieng City Police Inspectorate, in cooperation with Svay Toeur Sangkat Administrative Police Force, went to the scene and arrested the suspect and brought him to Svay Rieng City Police Inspectorate for questioning.

In front of the police, the suspect, Srey Tith Kakkada, confessed that he fired two shots because he was drunk and had a verbal conflict with Long Chanto.

The suspect and the evidence were detained and kept at the Svay Rieng Police Inspectorate for legal action. NKD