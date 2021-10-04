Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being drunk drove a Highlander into a concrete divider, causing damage.

The accident occurred at about 12.50 am on October 4, 2021 along Monivong Boulevard, Basak Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, a silver Highlander with license plate number Phnom Penh 2AK-0269 came along Monivong Blvd. in a south-to-north direction. As soon as it reached the scene, it hit the divider, breaking a wheel. The car continued to move forward on damaged wheels for about 50 meters, and stopped.



The man opened the door of the car and got out, in an apparent state of drunkenness, and fled the scene immediately.



The local police arrived and cooperated with the traffic police to measure the car and took it to the land traffic office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for the owner to come and solve it according to the law. NKD