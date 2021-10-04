FEATURED Health Latest 

COVID: 219 New Cases, 457 Treated, 23 Deaths

Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of October 4, 2021, confirming the discovery of 219 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 457 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Despite the sudden drop in new cases (apparently due to rapid test kit results no longer being counted- only PCR) another 23 deaths were reported.

At least 40 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 179 classed as local infections.

This brings the total number of cases to around  113,475 cases with 104,865 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 23 to 2,406.

