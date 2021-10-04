Kampong Speu Province: On October 3, 2021,a man was shot in Sayav village, Preah Nipvan commune, Kong Pisey district, Kampong Speu province.

Local police reported that a quarrel broke out between neighbors when they were clearing the land outside the house and called a group of friends to help.

One of the friends suddenly pulled out a pistol and fired 4 shots, hitting the victim named Mak Met- a 25-year-old man from the same village, causing serious injuries.

He was seriously injured in the lower back and was taken to Lok Sang Hospital in Phnom Penh by his family.

A black hat (belonging to the suspect) and a machete (belonging to the victim) were left at the scene while the house, belonging to someone named Huot Isary, was locked and everyone escaped, leaving behind a white Camry car with license plate Kampong Chhnang 2C 3669. Authorities have taken evidence and are hunting those involved for legal punishment.

Other villagers claimed that the owner of the house and his friends may be military police or police officers. AREY/TNAOT