Phnom Penh: Youths armed with samurai swords attacked another group of young people at 9.40 pm on October 2, 2021, along Norodom (around Chamkarmon traffic light) in Tonle Bassac commune, Chamkarmon district.

According to sources from the victim’s friends, three motorcycles with six people left Koh Pich to go home around Chbar Ampov market. After passing the Chamkarmon traffic light, the suspects suddenly appeared on several motorcycles About 15 people stopped in front of the victim’s motorcycle and then cut two of their friends, causing serious injuries.

The injured were immediately sent to the emergency room, while the suspects rode away from the scene and disappeared. The witness added that after taking the two victims to the hospital, they also told the relatives of the victims to file a complaint at the Tonle Bassac Administrative Police Station.

After the violence, some of the suspects gathered at the former Two Lions Park under the 7 January flyover. Tuol Kork district officials then caught seven of them, along with four motorcycles after the friends of the victims informed journalists.

The Toul Kork district authorities handed them over to the Chamkarmon district authorities for further action.

The seven perpetrators arrested were:

1. Sovann Pheakdey (reportedly the gang leader) riding a blue and white HONDA BEAT motorcycle License plate Phnom Penh 1HX-5815, male, 17 years old, from Russey Village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

2. Kong Ravy, male, 18 years old, from Sangkat Boeung Tumpun II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

3. Sok Sothy riding a blue and white HONDA BEAT motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1IF-3332, 18 years old, living behind Wat You Vong Sothearos Street, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

4. Sophea Sophotra, male, 17 years old, living in Damnak Thom village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

5. Kry Kimhong, male, riding a pink HONDA SCOOPY motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1GL-9535, 16 years old, from Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

6. Chhay Sok Odom, male, 18 years old, from Sangkat Phsar Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

7. Touch Samnang, male, riding a white HONDA NEX motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1IX-0633, aged 16, from Sangkat Phsar Doeum Kor, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

The suspects, along with evidence, are having a case built against them for legal action. RASMEI