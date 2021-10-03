FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Nissan Hits Divider Lamppost

Phnom Penh: A luxury car hit a light pole, causing serious damage. The car driver was seriously injured.

This incident happened at 9:20 AM on October 3, 2021 on Victory Blvd in Sangkat Bak Kheng, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

A white Nissan Xtrail with license plate Phnom Penh 2BI-0234 was driving along Victory Boulevard in the direction from east to west.

After the incident, the car driver was taken to the hospital, while the district police measured the car and towed it away for legal procedures. POST NEWS

