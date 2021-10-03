Phnom Penh: A man driving carelessly in heavy rain collided with another car, turned the steering wheel to escape and hit a shrubbery central divider, causing a lot of damage.



The accident happened at 5:15 pm on October 2, 2021 along National Road 6A in Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a white Lexus RX470 with license plate number 2AS-7593 was seen traveling along National Road 6A. A Lexus RX350 with license plate Phnom Penh 2V-0081 was driving from north to south at high speed, and crashed into the back of a Lexus RX470.

While trying to escape the scene, the RX350 crashed into a divider with plants growing on top.



After the incident, the local authorities came down to inspect and found that there was damage to the park, which is the property of the state, so the authorities measured and took the two vehicles to be stored at the traffic in Chroy Changva district, waiting for a solution. KNN