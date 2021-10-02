Kampot: According to the National Police General Commission, Kampot Provincial Police cracked down on two gangs who were angry, pointed at each other and threw stones at Tada Resort in Snom Prampi Village, Mark Prang Commune, Teuk Chhou District, Kampot Province at 11:30 a.m. October 1, 2021.

According to the authorities, police arrested 15 people (including 5 females)

The two gangs were both from Phnom Penh: The first group arrested 6 people (2 females), aged 16-17.

The second group was made up of 9 people (3 females), aged 16-24.

The two groups were sent to the Kampot Provincial Police for processing. AREY