Phnom Penh: Police from the Anti-Drug Crime Department cracked down on drug trafficking, arrested two Cambodians and confiscated more than 3 kilograms of drugs in Phnom Penh.



On September 29, 2021 at 16:30, the specialized force (A10) of the Department of Anti-Drug Crime investigated and cracked down on drug trafficking cases on 3 different targets. Target 1: In Sangkat Khan Kampol, Phnom Penh, Target 2 and 3: In Bek Chan commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province.



As a result, police detained 2 suspects:

1-Seng Sokun Thai, male, 23 years old, Cambodian.

2-Prohm Veasna, male, 31 years old, Cambodian



A total of 3 kg 215.38 g of drugs were seized:

Methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 3 kg 146.37 grams. MDMA weighing 67.87 grams. Nimeta Zepam weighs 1.14 grams.

The suspects and evidence will be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. ANTI-DRUG DEPT