Men Arrested With 3kg Of Methamphetamine
Phnom Penh: Police from the Anti-Drug Crime Department cracked down on drug trafficking, arrested two Cambodians and confiscated more than 3 kilograms of drugs in Phnom Penh.
On September 29, 2021 at 16:30, the specialized force (A10) of the Department of Anti-Drug Crime investigated and cracked down on drug trafficking cases on 3 different targets. Target 1: In Sangkat Khan Kampol, Phnom Penh, Target 2 and 3: In Bek Chan commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province.
As a result, police detained 2 suspects:
1-Seng Sokun Thai, male, 23 years old, Cambodian.
2-Prohm Veasna, male, 31 years old, Cambodian
A total of 3 kg 215.38 g of drugs were seized:
- Methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 3 kg 146.37 grams.
- MDMA weighing 67.87 grams.
- Nimeta Zepam weighs 1.14 grams.
The suspects and evidence will be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. ANTI-DRUG DEPT