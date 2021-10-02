Phnom Penh: The was a serious traffic incident on Friday night, October 1, 2021, along the corner of Street 199 and Street 310 in Sangkat Olympic, Khan Boeung Keng Kang.

Prior to the incident, a Chinese man was seen driving a Mazda BT-50 with license plate Phnom Penh 2 AY 2019 along Street 199, which hit a white motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1AC 4483, traveling in the opposite direction.

The car driver did not stop and dragged the motorcycle and the rider for 20 meters under the car. The rider was seriously injured, and sent to hospital.

The car drove to Wat Mohamandrey, and continued to escape at high speed until the traffic light, where it swerved and crashed into the wall of the motorcycle shop, causing damage to the house and 6 motorbikes. The Chinese driver was arrested and taken to the Olympic Police Post, waiting to be handed over to the city police. AREY