Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of October 2, 2021, confirming the discovery of 174 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 535 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Despite the sudden drop in new cases (apparently due to rapid test kit results no longer being counted- only PCR) another 24 deaths were reported.

At least 21 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 153 classed as local infections.

This brings the total number of cases to around 113,057 cases with 103,918 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 24 to 2,360.