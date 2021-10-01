Phnom Penh: A car hit a motorbike, causing the death of a young man. This incident occurred at 11:20 pm September 30, 2021, along the corner of Street 289 and Street 528, at the National Military Police traffic light in Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork.

The victim was named as Van Chet Loy, male, 18 years old, born in Veang village, Chi Pok commune, Mesang district, Prey Veng province.

According to a security guard who witnessed the incident, a Lexus 570 without license plate was seen traveling along Route 528 from east to west at ‘flying’ speed. At the scene, it crashed into a black Dream 021 motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1IW 7120, driven by a young man along Street 289 from south to north, throwing the rider more than 20 meters. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but unfortunately died on the way.

The car quickly drove away from the scene.



After the incident, the district traffic police came down to measure the scene and are checking for security camera footage to find the owner of the car. They deceased was handed over to relatives to take home for the traditional ceremony. POST NEWS