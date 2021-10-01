Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) A truck driver was seriously injured after a gunman fired five shots.

The shooting occurred at around 3 am on October 1, 2021, in front of a container warehouse in Kork Chambok village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Sen Chey, Phnom Penh.

The victim reportedly drove a container truck along Route 271 and turned onto 2004. When he reached the traffic light, a Prius was following and tried to stop the truck. The driver did not stop , sped away and was chased by the car to the warehouse.

The truck driver opened the door and tried to run inside the warehouse, when the gunman got out of the car, pulled out a gun and started firing. Five bullets hit the victim in the leg and arm. Luckily, doctors were able to save him after he was taken for treatment.

After the incident, the police of the Choam Chao I Police Station, Po Sen Chey district and the military force of Po Sen Chey district went to check the security cameras to search for the license plate of the Prius and have opened a manhunt for the gunman.