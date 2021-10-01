Phnom Penh: According to Chinese media, at about 1 o’clock on October 1, a Chinese man climbed onto truck on Road 271 in Meanchey District , Phnom Penh.

It was reported that the Chinese man only wore a pair of shorts, his upper body unclothes, and his back had a full dragon tattoo.

The man climbed onto a crane truck on the side of the road, picked up a strap and yelled at people in Chinese, attracting many passersby to watch.

Soon after hearing the news, the local police rushed to the scene, tried to catch him, and dragged him off the truck. Then, several passers-by stepped forward and beat the Chinese man until he was unconscious.

It was claimed that the man was suspected of taking an excessive amount of drugs, causing him to lose his mind and become uncontrollable.

After the incident, the local police took the man to the police station for a urine test and interrogation.