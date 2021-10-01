Sihanoukville: Yesterday media reported that a woman, who claimed to be an employee of an online casino called “The Century” located In Otres 2, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, shared a live video. She said that a colleague died of COVID-19 on the morning of September 30, 2021, and many other employees had been infected.

Another said that 437 workers had been locked inside for 1 year and 6 months and have not been allowed to leave since March 2020, with the company increasing the salary by 30%.

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration on the night of September 30 issued a press release in response:

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration would like to inform the public that on September 25, 2021, the emergency response team of the provincial health department took samples from the staff at the Casino and The Century Casino Staff Building located in Village 5, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.



Many positive COVID-19 cases were found. Considering that the location of the building is spacious and has appropriate accommodation, The Provincial Administration issued Decision No. 208 dated September 26, 2021 decided to place the Casino de Century and the staff dormitory of Casino de Century as a place for quarantine and observation- treating COVID-19 patients and monitoring those who have been treated.



At the same time, the provincial administration also provides options to go to the hospital or stay in the above location.

Patients who are being treated at the above location are being treated by a team of doctors from the Department of Health, who are regularly monitoring and treating patients, and has set up a telegram group to facilitate communication between patients and the medical team.



Meals are offered four times a day by the owner of the casino.

On September 27, 2021, a team of doctors visited the patients. All found that there was no noticeable problem, but patients were advised to contact doctors if they felt any discomfort.

On September 29, 2021, at approximately 9:21 a.m. a message was sent in the Telegram group, stating that there was a patient named Hean Srey Nich, female, 28 years old.



Doctors came to check and gave medicine and began inquiries. By 6 am on September 30, 2021, the same patient was not feeling well and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but more than half an hour died at the scene. According to medical experts, the death was due to food poisoning (vomiting) and dehydration.

At about 12 noon the same day, a Facebook user began accusing the provincial authorities of not sending the victim for treatment, which is the exact opposite (of the truth)



In fact, they were all carefully treated by the medical team set up in an office building, which has been designated by the provincial administration as a site for the treatment of COVID.



At 4 pm the same day, the provincial authorities and our team of doctors went to invite some of them to be treated at the hospital, but they did not come down from the building until 7:27 pm, met the team and refused to go to the hospital for treatment, and asked to stay and be treated at the location

The provincial administration would like to confirm that in the case of those who are currently receiving treatment in the casino, they can request to transfer to another hospital arranged by the provincial administration, by contacting the team by phoning 093999168 to coordinate.

Allegations that employees were detained and forced to work in the above casinos without due process will be investigated in detail. If evidence of such an offense is found, the provincial administration will take legal action without exception.