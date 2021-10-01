Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of October, 2021, confirming the discovery of 232 new positive cases of COVID-19 (down from 978 yesterday) and 556 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 17 deaths were reported.

At least 45 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 187 classed as local infections.

This brings the total number of cases to around 112,883 cases with 103,383 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 17 to 2,336.