Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Municipal Court of Appeal held an appeal hearing on the morning of October 1, 2021.

A Chinese man appealed his sentence of 15 years in prison for murder and concealment of a body, which was given by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on August 25, 2020.

Mrs. Chan Marina, the presiding judge of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court of Appeal, said that the accused, Yang Yang, 31 asked the Court of Appeal to commute his sentence and change his charge from “murder and concealment of body” to “involuntary violence resulting in death.” He tld the court that he had no intention of killing the victim on the day of the incident.

The accused, Yang Yang, admitted in the original trial that he had indeed killed his girlfriend. He later fled to his hometown in China, only to return a month later to confess to the murder of his girlfriend after being arrested.

According to his confession, on the morning of the incident, he took his mistress, named Miao Xiaolin, to the Royal Hospital for a check-up, and at noon went to the room in The Paris, where they were staying. In the room, she told the married man that she was two months pregnant. When he heard that, he told her to get an abortion. As a result, she became angry and started fighting with him. He then pushed her, causing her to fall and hit her head on the corner of the bed. He claimed she died instantly.

He sat down to smoke two cigarettes and went to buy a large suitcase at Central Market. He then borrowed a friend’s car from a transport company, dumped the suitcase with the body inside near a bridge and bought gasoline to burn the body. He then returned to China, where he returned a month later and was arrested by police.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court of Appeal will announce its verdict on October 27, 2021.