Dealer Ditches Bag Of Drugs

Phnom Penh: According to the General Commission of the National Police, at 2 am on September 29, 2021, the administrative police force at Km. 6 received information from residents that a suspect threw drugs at a plot of land in the group 13 Kraol Kor Village, Sangkat Kilometer 6, Khan Russey Keo.

Immediately after receiving the information, at 3:00 AM on the same day, the specialized force in cooperation with the police force went down to the scene and took away a bag full of evidence including 372 grams of MDMA and 160 grams of ketamine, a total of 532 grams.

On September 29, 2021, at 9:00 AM, a suspect named San Visal, living Krol Ko Village, Sangkat Kilometer 6, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh was arrested in connection with the find.

