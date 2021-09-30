Phnom Penh: On the night of September 29, Daun Penh police, in cooperation with the Special Intervention Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, confiscated 13 motorbikes which were stopped for having modified exhausts. 10 large motorbikes and 3 smaller sized were stopped around the Boeung Kak Lake area, Srah Chak commune, Daun Penh district.

Daun Penh District Police Inspector Teang Chansar said that on the night of September 29, the intervention force of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police patrolled the area of Boeung Kak Lake and found a group of 13 motorbikes with noisy exhausts. The officers cooperated with the Daun Penh District Intervention Force to seize the motorcycles and take to the Khan Police Inspectorate for temporary confiscation. The motorcycle owners are now required to reconnect factory exhausts and bring the motorcycle documents in for checking before the machines are returned. RASMEI