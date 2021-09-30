Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications has issued a notice on the distribution of the new COVID rapid test equipment to the public.



The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications would like to inform the public that in the past, the Ministry has distributed test kits made in Korea and China to ministries, institutions, enterprises, factories, private hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, sub-pharmacies, distribution agents and so on.



In addition, in order to continue to help prevent the spread of COVID and to save costs, the Ministry has imported a new type of rapid test equipment, Wondfo Antigen Rapid Test Kit, made in China, which has good quality and reasonable price.



Therefore, ministries, institutions, companies, enterprises, factories, private hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, sub-pharmacies, distribution agents and the public can order from one box up to two types of rapid test equipment as follows:

Asan Easy Test, a Korean-made test kit containing 25 test kits and a $ 2.9 test kit The Wandfo Antigen Rapid Test Kit made in China. One box contains 20 test kits and one test kit costs US $ 2

To order both types of quick test kits, visit the Automation System at www.mptc.gov.kh/rt or www.store.tovpet.com or visit the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications directly at: Building 13, Monivong Blvd, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh, during working hours from Monday to Friday.



For more information, please contact 123/067 818 782/017 848 108/077 867 957.