Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of September 30, 2021, confirming the discovery of 978 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 605 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 17 deaths were reported.

At least 81 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 897 classed as local infections.

This brings the total number of cases to around 112,651 cases with 102,827 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 17 to 2,319.