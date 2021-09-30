FEATURED Health Latest 

COVID: 978 New Cases, 605 Treated, 17 Deaths

cne 14 Views 0 Comments ,

Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of September 30, 2021, confirming the discovery of 978 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 605 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 17 deaths were reported.

At least 81 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 897 classed as local infections.

This brings the total number of cases to around  112,651 cases with 102,827 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 17 to 2,319.

You May Also Like

Noodle Shop Owners Sue Anti-Terror Cop Over Gun Threats

cne 0

Weather Warning As Cyclone NOUL Approaches

cne 0

Raids Find Drugs, Pistol & RCAF Uniform

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *