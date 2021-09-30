Sihanoukville – (Preliminary news) – A traffic accident between a car and a motorbike near O1 Bridge, Sihanoukville at 9:30 pm on September 29, 2021, caused the death a woman on a motorcycle.

Sources from the police initially said that after the incident, the police intercepted the car and the driver of the car- a Chinese man, who was taken away for legal procedures.

According to the police report, the accident occurred between a white LAND CRUISER with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH-2123. The driver was named as TANG WEI, male, 26 years old, a Chinese national living in Sihanoukville.

The car crashed into the back of a black HONDA C125 motorcycle without a license plate, the rider- a unidentified female- was traveling same direction. The car attempted to drive away and hit two motorcycles parked in front of people’s houses.

The Chinese driver was brought to the traffic police office for questioning. The car and motorbikes taken for storage. VANN MAKARA