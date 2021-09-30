Environment FEATURED Latest 

Boy Treated In Time After Venomous Snake Bite

Banteay Meancjey: A boy who went to wash in a jar by the side of a house was bitten by a venomous snake. Luckily his family took him to the hospital on time and doctors with anti-venom managed to save his life.

This incident occurred at 6:45 pm on September 29, 2021.

Local police told reporters that the 8-year-old boy who was bitten by a snake was named Sen Lideth, living in Kork Ampil village, Phkam Commune, Svay Chek District, Banteay Meanchey Province. KPT

*The snake pictured in the source appears to be a Siamese Russell’s Viper.

