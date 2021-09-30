Preah Sihanouk Province: A woman who claimed to be an employee of an online game casino called “De Century” located In Otres 2, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, shared a live video. She said that a colleague died of COVID-19 on the morning of September 30, 2021, and many other employees had been infected. This was reported earlier in KOH SANTEPHEAP

According to Vann Makara’s Facebook account, although some of them were infected with COVID-19, the casino owner did not allow them to go for treatment.

Other staff requested the competent authorities, especially Mr. Kouch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk Province, to intervene and take them to be treated at hospital.

On September 30, another female employee, who asked not to be named, called a local radio station from inside the casino. According her, 437 inside workers had been locked inside for 1 year and 6 months and have not been allowed to leave since March 2020, with the company increasing the salary by 30%.

Employees said the contract with the casino owner allowed holidays or special leave, such as sick parents, and are allowed by the company take, but the staff claims that the casino, contrary to all contracts, have kept them inside since March 2020. Now they have concerns that more than 400 people at the casino have all been infected with COVID and one has died.

However, Koh Santepheap has not yet sought clarification from representatives of the casino or Sihanoukville authorities.