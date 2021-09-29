Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology issued a notification on the weather situation in Cambodia from September 29 to October 5, 2021.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, the Kingdom of Cambodia is affected by low pressure valleys and a weak southwest monsoon. From October 2-5, low pressure systems will re-emerge, extending to Thailand, Laos and Vietnam. Such a situation will make:

1: Provinces in the central lowlands

* Minimum temperatures 24-26 ° C

* Maximum temperatures 32-34 ° C

* Light to moderate rain is possible. From October 2-5, rainfall is expected to increase over the capital, provinces in the lowlands and provinces adjacent to Vietnam.

2: The provinces along the Dangrek Mountains and the Northeast Plateau

* Minimum temperatures 22-25 ° C

* Maximum temperatures 30-32 ° C

* Moderate to heavy rain forecast.

3: Coastal area

* Minimum temperature is 23-25 ​​° C

* Maximum temperature is 30-32 ° C. * Moderate to heavy rain forecast.

WEATHER MAPS