Phnom Penh: On September 29, 2021, the Supreme Court held a hearing to announce the verdict on the appeals of two South Korean men involved in the transportation and importation of more than 2 million US dollars from abroad without documents or sources of information through Siem Reap International Airport during 2019.

The Supreme Court upheld the Court of Appeal’s decision and upheld the convicts’ sentences.

The two defendants are Song Hyunhoo, 44, and Yoon Wongi, 34. Both are South Koreans.

The judge said that in this case, they were both sentenced by the Siam Reap Provincial Court on October 1, 2020 to 2 years imprisonment and a fine of 60 million riel each for “money laundering”.

The Siem Reap Provincial Court also ordered the confiscation of $2.2 million, which was confiscated from them and put into the national budget.

The two defendants appealed the decision of the Siem Reap Provincial Court to the Battambang Provincial Court of Appeal. However, the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the Siem Reap Provincial Court. They continued to appeal to the Supreme Court.

They were arrested on July 7, 2019 at Siem Reap International Airport after they were on a flight from Hong Kong to Siem Reap. Police at Siem Reap International Airport seized $ 2,200,000 in cash and other undisclosed foreign currency. AREY