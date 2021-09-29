Preah Sihanouk Province: General Choun Narin, the Chief of Police of Sihanouk Province, on the evening of September 28, 2021, announced that in an anti-drug operation carried out from 26-27 September 2021, led to the arrests foreign drug traffickers in Sihanoukville.



All 6 suspects were Chinese nationals; 5 men and 1 women:

1. YANG KUN, male, aged 31

2. CHEN YONG male, aged 35

3. ZHOU HONG female, aged 34

4. FANZHANG WEI male, aged 29

5. HONG JIN HONG male, aged 49

6. CHAO FENG, male, aged 32

Evidence seized included

– Ketamine weighing 392.96 grams

– Methamphetamine weighing 468.65 grams

– 287 WY (yama) pills drugs

– 2 small packs of marijuana

– 2 bottles of liquid gold (amyl nitrate)

– 1 set of scales

– 2 cars

– 10 phones CAMBODIA POLICE