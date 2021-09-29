Phnom Penh: n the evening of September 29, 2021, the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts issued a notification on the return of lost Cambodian artifacts back to the Kingdom of Cambodia.



The Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts would like to inform the public that after the signing of the agreement between the Royal Government of Cambodia and the family of the deceased Douglas Latchford on the return of Cambodian cultural property, announced on January 29, 2021, including more than 100 Cambodian artifacts made of stone and bronze which will be sent back to Cambodia.

In this early stage, five unique Khmer artifacts, including the stone statues of Shiva (Preah Iso and Preah Skand) from Koh Ker, the stone statues of Preah Athanasvara (Preah Iso and Neang Uma) and the boat in bronze will be sent from the United Kingdom to Cambodia on September 29, 2021. T

These 5 statues will be kept at the National Museum of Phnom Penh for the expert team to inspect, evaluate, clean, repair and install the necessary pedestals to prepare for the official handover ceremony at any time in accordance with the decision of the Royal Government. NKD