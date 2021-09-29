Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Municipal Court of Appeal on 28 September 2021 upheld the sentence of an elderly Singaporean man to 25 years in prison in connection with the illegal use, storage, trafficking and production of products.

Pov Phousun, President of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court of Appeal, stated at the hearing that the accused was KEE BENG HWA, a 72-year-old Singaporean man.

He was sentenced by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on November 25, 2020 to 25 years in prison and fined 50 million riels for “illegal use, storage, trafficking and production of drugs” under Articles 39, 40 and 45 of the Law on Drug Control.

The Singaporean appealed to the Phnom Penh Court of Appeal to commute his sentence.

The accused was arrested on March 25, 2020, along with a 32-year-old Cambodian woman, Khieu Srey Touch, at a rented room near Koh Pich in Tonle Bassac commune, Boeung Keng Kang district, Phnom Penh.

After the operation of the specialized police force and their arrest, the specialized police force seized various drugs weighing 1,493.73 grams, including: methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 217.77 grams, ketamine weighing 27.7 7 grams, ecstasy weighing 1,177.27 grams, Nimeta Zepam weighs 70. 92 grams, chemicals weighing 2,090.86 grams, dried marijuana 159.08 grams and processing equipment.