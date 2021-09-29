Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of September 29, 2021, confirming the discovery of 881 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 532 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 15 deaths were reported.

At least 65 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 816 classed as local infections.

This brings the total number of cases to around 111,673 cases with 102,222 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 15 to 2,302.