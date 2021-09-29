Banteay Meanchey Province: Four Chinese nationals attempting to cross the border into Thailand were arrested by Banteay Meanchey Operational Area Forces at 20:30 pm, September 28, 2021, in the border area of ​​Koh Snoul village, Toul Pong commune, Malai district, Banteay Meanchey province.

On the night of September 28, 2021, Lieutenant Colonel Huot Bunthoeun, the leader of the patrol force, came across four Chinese nationals, along with a local man and a motorbike, trying to cross the border into Thailand. They were arrested by the Banteay Meanchey Military Operation Area Forces.

The Chinese nationals and their guide were handed over to the Royal Cambodian Gendarmerie for questioning. KOHSANTEPHEAP