Phnom Penh: Two thieves were arrested by Chbar Ampov district police on September 27 after they, and their accomplices, stole a police officer’s wallet and a firearm. The incident occurred on September 12, 2021 at 23:00 in front of Chbar Ampov Market, Street 369, Kandal Village, Sangkat Chbar Ampov 2, Khan Chbar Ampov.

The officer was named as Chhim Chandavann, male, 37 years old, living on Kampuchea Krom Street, Sangkat Mittapheap, Khan 7 Makara.

The suspects were named as Preng Phearon, male, 18 years old and San Mek, male, 18 years old, both from Doeum Chan village, Sangkat Chbar Ampov 2, Khan Chbar Ampov.

Prior to the incident, the victim left a white Toyota Celica with license plate Phnom Penh 2AI-0964 at the scene and ate noodles nearby without locking the car door. Preng Phearon came to open the car door and stole the victim’s black backpack. In the bag there was 1 black CFK-98 handgun, 15 bullets, $ 500, 1 Cambodian ID card, 1 passport, 1 vehicle identification card, 1 National Police ID card, 1 firearms identification card, 1 National Police driving card, and a COVID vaccination card.

They then fled to meet two others, known as San Mek and Met, and took all the money to buy drugs, tobacco and money. The remaining bags and supplies, including small arms, were kept by Met. On September 27, 2021, at 19:00, the police arrested two suspects, Preng Phearon and San Mek, and sent them to the Chbar Ampov 2 police station.

Both tested positive for drug use after a urine sample was taken. *The gun does not appear to have been recovered. KPT