Phnom Penh: There was a traffic accident on September 28, 2021, located along Street 432 at right angles to Street 105 in Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkar Mon, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, two Chinese men were seen driving in a white Range Rover with license plate Phnom Penh 2BP-8889, along Route 432 in a north-south direction at medium speed. At the crossroads, a man driving a white sand truck with PP-1562 (right-hand drive) license plate, came along Route 105 in a west-east direction at high speed, hitting the Range Rover. The sand truck overturned and threw sand all over the car, and the truck driver ran away from the scene and disappeared.

Authorities came down to measure and use a crane to lift the truck and store it at the Office of Road Traffic Specialist of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Commissioner, waiting to be dealt with later. AREY