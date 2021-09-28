Phnom Penh: A man driving a Toyota Prius in the rain hit a divider. The landed on its roof and the driver was injured.

The incident happened at 12:50 AM on September 28, 2021, west of the Nokia traffic light along Street 2004 at right angles to Street 371 (Sala) in Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a silver Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BA-2418 traveling along road 2004 from west to east while it was raining. At the scene the car swerved to the left and hit the divider and flipped over, landing on the roof. The driver got out and went to hospital himself.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to measure the vehicle and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement. NKD