Phnom Penh: On September 25, 2021 at 08:00, the Boeung Reang Administrative Police received a complaint about the loss of license plate in front of Mittapheap Hotel, Street 174, Village 9, Sangkat Boeung Reang, Khan Daun Penh. the theft took place at around at 04:00.

After receiving the complaint, the judicial police force and the police force of Daun Penh District Police Inspectorate conducted a search until they cracked down on 4 suspects.

1. Chea Leng, male, 27 years old, 2. Phirin Vanna, male, 26 years old, an Indian tricycle rider, 3. Phon Molisin, male, 18 years old, 4. Sao Pheak, male, 33 years old.



After detaining the four suspects, the force continued to interrogate them until they arrested another suspect, Han Chivi, male, 28 years old, a repairman at the Meng Long car repair garage on Street 62, Sangkat Tuol Sangke I, Khan Russey Keo. Phnom Penh. On September 26, 2021 at 22:00, the specialized force of Daun Penh District Police Inspectorate, in cooperation with the specialized force of Dangkor District Police Inspectorate, launched a search to crack down on another suspect, Ung Pich Kim, a female (dressed as a man), 30 years old, selling cars, on Street 217, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.



After a head shave, the suspects were interrogated by the specialized force to find other involved and the history of past crimes in order to proceed. PP POLICE