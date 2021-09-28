Phnom Penh: A Lexus LX470 driving at high speed hit a pair of concrete dividers, causing damage, but fortunately no one was injured.

The incident took place at 12:20 AM on September 28, 2021 at the National Gendarmerie traffic light along 289 in Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork. Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a man was arrested for driving a black Lexus LX470 with license plate Phnom Penh 2K 7173, along 289 at high speed. When it reached the scene, it oversteered and hit the divider and then continued to travel about 50 meters and hit another divider.

After the accident, the driver got out of the car and escaped, leaving the car at the scene. NKD