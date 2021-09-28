Preah Vihear: A man was sent to court on 28 September 2021 after he was caught with an AK type military rifle. The suspect was detained in Srayong Tbong village, Srayong commune, Kulen district, Preah Vihear province, on the afternoon of September 26, 2021.

The suspect, Chhay Chhorn, a 31-year-old man, was arrested with an AK-47 assault rifle after he was drinking and was seen firing off shots.

The District Armed Forces searched for the man and he was arrested for questioning.



The suspect confessed that he had a hidden weapon used for hunting. When he and his friends got drunk he fired three shots, but only two went off.

Military police confiscated an AK-47 assault rifle with 26 bullets and sent the suspect to court for further proceedings. AREY