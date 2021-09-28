Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of September 28, 2021, confirming the discovery of 866 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 505 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 26 deaths were reported.

At least 83 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 783 classed as local infections.

This brings the total number of cases to around 110,792 cases with 101,690 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 26 to 2,287.