Battambang: Two youths chased a victim, causing one of his wrists to be amputated after a verbal dispute. Police arrested one of the perpetrators trying to escape on a motorcycle and are building a case ready to be sent to court for legal action

The Office of Serious Crimes of Battambang Provincial Police on September 27, 2021 are preparing the suspect’s case for court on charges of aggravated assault, after he used a samurai sword while chasing the victim on the night of September 26, 2021 i in O’Daleu village, Boeung Reang commune, Kamrieng district.

The source added that two suspects on the day of the incident chased the victim named Chheun Chanthorn, male, 27 years old, living in Boeung Reang village, commune Boeung Reang, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province, attacking him with a sword. The man’s left wrist was seriously injured and he was sent to the hospital immediately.

The suspect named as Thea Chanthorn, a 17-year-old male living in Trang Village, Trang Commune, Kamrieng District was caught escaping. The fugitive was named as Khun Chanra, a 17-year-old male living in the same commune.

In front of the police, the perpetrator confessed that he attacked the victim because of several insults, so he decided to cut off one arm as a warning. KPT