Sihanoukville: Mr. Kouch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk Province, issued a press release on taking administrative and legal action against hotel and casino building owners involved, whether indirectly or directly, on the detention of workers, forced labor and/or human trafficking in the form of illegally employing foreigners for work.

In the press release, Mr. Kouch Chamrein confirmed that if the owner of the hotel or casino building is found to have committed the such crimes, the provincial administration will take measures to close the business location and build a case to be sent to court.

Those involved will be punished in accordance with the law in force and a request will be sent to thegovernment to cancel the business license permanently.

*Such scams involving Chinese workers have been reported on for years, but recently other foreign nationals have been duped into working as scammers in online fraud operations- mostly in Sihanoukville. They were recruited through advertisements on Facebook.