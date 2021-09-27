Prey Veng Province: On the afternoon of September 26, 2021, a woman working as Chief Accountant of Vivat Microfinance Institution, Svay Antor District Branch was found dead in her office inside the building with multiple injuries .

The victim, 27-year-old Mom Chenda, was from Sangkat Kampong Leav, Prey Veng City.

UPDATE: A man arrested has been named as Yom Chantha, who also worked at the MFI office. He has reportedly confessed to the killing.

The body was discovered Sunday, when no one was working. In the afternoon staff came on duty for the night shift and found the victim lying dead alone in the office and reported to the authorities.

The same source confirmed that according to the examination of the body, there were many wounds on the arms and legs, and a bruise on the neck, suggesting she had been tied up, beaten and strangled to death.

Authorities said that on the morning of the incident, the victim told her mother that she was called to a meeting at work, but she did not know what was going on.

Authorities soon identified a suspect, who was taken by his family to Neak Loeung Referral Hospital. He was kept overnight and is now being questioned by police. AREY (Warning graphic images in link)