Phnom Penh: According to a report, a man who was a construction worker was attacked by a woman who worked with him after she accused the man of stealing a cell phone, but the man denied any wrongdoing.

The argument led to violence, with the man knocked out and the woman suffering head injuries at 11 pm, September 26, 2021, at a building under construction along the corner of Street 252 and Street 63 in Sangkat Chaktomuk, Khan Daun Penh.

According to the report, the man was named Chan Kine, 35 years old and is deaf person. The woman has not been identified.

Workers at the scene said that before the incident, the man was sitting on the floor drinking alcohol. The woman appeared and walked towards the man and accused him of being a cell phone thief, but the man denied it and gestured back that he had not. Because the deaf man cannot speak, and only gesture, the woman got angry and a fight broke out.

The two injured parties were immediately taken away in a private ambulance.

After the incident, the police arrived at the scene immediately, made a note and questioned witnesses at the scene and are waiting for the the two to recover and will call them to the police station for further investigation to resolve the matter so that there would be no further confusion. KOHSANTEPHEAP