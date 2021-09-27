Phnom Penh: The Supreme Court on the morning of September 27, 2021, heard the appeal of a French-Canadian and a Cambodian woman, who were arrested for drug use and trafficking in Sovan Sakor Village and 1 Usaphea Village, Sangkat Kampong Kandal, Kampot City, Kampot Province on June 3, 2020 in accordance with the provisions of Articles 40 and 45 of the Law on Drug Control.

The trial was presided over by Judge Khim Bun, Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and President of the Trial Chamber, and represented by Mr. Ouk Duch Kimson, Deputy Attorney General of the Supreme Court.

The appeal was lodged by Steve Plasse, a 41-year-old French-Canadian man, and Minh Seangly, a 35-year-old woman, according to the report.

The judge said that in this case, they were both sentenced by the Kampot Provincial Court on September 22, 2020 to 2 years and 6 months imprisonment each for “illegal use and trafficking of Drugs ”.

The two defendants appealed the decision of the Kampot Provincial Court to the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Court of Appeal.

However, the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the Kampot Provincial Court, so they continued to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The judge added that the two defendants were arrested on June 3, 2020 at the scene. After the arrest, the anti-drug police confiscated 4 packages of drugs from them.



The Supreme Court will announce its verdict on September 30, 2021. CEN