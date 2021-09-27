Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of September 27, 2021, confirming the discovery of 839 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 530 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 18 deaths were reported.

At least 109 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 730 classed as local infections.

This brings the total number of cases to around 109,926 cases with 101,185 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 18 to 2,261.