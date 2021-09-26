Banteay Meanchey: A man wanted in connection with a murder case that occurred in Korea on November 5, 1999, was arrested by Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police.

Lt. Gen. Sithi Loh said that, thanks to cooperation between the Korean police and the Cambodian police, a Korean man named KIM KISU, who had fled Korea to live in Cambodia, was captured and sent to Department of Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime for legal proceedings.

Korean suspect KIM KISU was arrested on June 23, 2021 (*likely a typo from the source and actually September) by the police force of Banteay Meanchey provincial police in Serei Sophorn while the suspect was driving from Poipet to Phnom Penh. CEN