Phnom Penh: Police in Phnom Penh have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a young metal scavenger that occurred in the early morning on September 24 in Chak Chrouk village, Sangkat Trapeang Krasaing, Khan Po Sen Chey, Phnom Penh.

San Sok Seiha, spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, said on September 26 that the shooting is still being still investigated but he did not reveal the identity of the suspect.

However, a Por Sen Chey district police official, who asked not to be named, said on September 26 that the suspect was Ma Chanrithy, 26, living in Chak Chrouk village, Sangkat Trapeang Krasaing, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

He said that around 1 am on September 24, four people dragged a scrap cart and stole metal from a house. They were chased and a fight broke out.

The same source said that after seeing the four people chasing and beating his father-in-law, the suspect fired a pistol. The victim, Khoeun Vandoeun, was hit in the right armpit and was taken to hospital by a man in a car. He died on arrival.

The police officer added that one of the metal thieves was also arrested.

Police are continuing to investigate before sending both the suspected shooter and alleged thief to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal action. POST KHMER

*Interestingly, the KT still report that the man was shot inside his house ‘while sleeping’, despite all other media reports of the incident taking place in the street.