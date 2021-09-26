Phnom Penh: A foreign male pulled out a pistol, put it back in his waist and accidently shot himself. He was then arrested by military police. The right calf itself was seriously injured.

The incident occurred at 2:00 AM on September 26, 2021, along Street 154 in front of Sorya Mall in Phsar Thmei 3, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The a 46-year-old man (nationality uncertain) works in human resources and lives around Deum Kor Market.

According to eyewitnesses, they saw the man take out a pistol and fire a shot.People reported to the Daun Penh District Gendarmerie, who arrived at the scene and the Gendarmerie stopped the man, causing the foreigner to reach into his pockets to take out the gun, which then fired. The bullet hit his right ankle, causing an injury.

The foreigner claimed he had just been robbed of 2 mobile phones, his wallet and a backpack, containing about $150, which is why he took the gun out in the first instance.

After the incident, local authorities arrived at the scene and contacted the ambulance to transport the man to the emergency room immediately, while a pistol was confiscated by the military to save for further research. CEN